ELIZABETTOWN — Increases due to coronavirus have been recorded in the county’s deaths, and in its locations of outbreaks.

But overall, active cases are dramatically down in Bladen, similar to statewide hospitalizations.

Eight fatalities have now been recorded this month, with the total at 117 since the pandemic began. The Bladen County Health Department, also in its Wednesday update, has logged 477 positive tests in February reports. It said seven people were hospitalized and active cases are down to 89.

The pandemic began here with announcement of the first positive test on the night of April 2, 2020. Since then, 9,123 have been recorded and 8,917 have recovered.

Statewide, DHHS said Wednesday there were 2,872 people hospitalized; deaths numbered 21,968; and the positive tests have reached 2,549,339.

On Jan. 19, active cases in Bladen County were at 962 and statewide hospitalizations were at 4,741 on the way to a recent peak of 5,206 on Jan. 26.

The original strain of COVID-19 was being detected when the first peak month in the pandemic, January of last year, had 10 deaths and 765 positive tests. The delta variant of COVID-19 was being detected when Bladen County recorded 17 deaths and 964 positive tests in August, and 19 more fatalities in September. Omicron variant, the least virulent of these three strains, is now being detected.

On the Tuesday report for outbreaks and clusters, one nursing home joined the list, three other congregate care facilities remained there, and nine schools stayed on the cluster log. The Bladen County listings include:

• Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation, 14 staff members, four residents.

• Bladen East Health and Rehab, 12 staff members, 20 residents.

• Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 23 staff, 40 residents.

• West Bladen Assisted Living, nine staff, two residents.

• Bladen County Detention Center, no staff, six inmates.

• Bladenboro Primary, seven staff, 41 children.

• Elizabethtown Primary, four staff, 28 children.

• Dublin Primary, no staff, 15 children.

• Emereau: Bladen Charter School, five staff, 39 children.

• Clarkton School of Discovery, one staff, 10 children.

• Bladenboro Middle, one staff, 47 children.

• Elizabethtown Middle, no staff, 22 children.

• West Bladen High, 10 staff, 40 children.

• East Bladen High, five staff, 29 children.

Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active. The state defines clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools, and outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings.

Vaccinations continue to be pushed.

Wednesday evening, on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of the nation’s 3,220 counties not listed as high community transmission had risen to 198. A week ago, it was 30. All 100 in North Carolina are high. The period measured is Feb. 8 to Monday for case rate, and Feb. 6 to Saturday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 61.5 percent (20,135) of the total population fully vaccinated and 78.3 percent (25,609) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 69.7 percent and 88.1 percent, respectively.

The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census; fully vaccinated of total population would actually be 68 percent.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 69 percent of the ventilators, 16 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 3,026 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 2,529 in Bladenboro; 1,211 in Clarkton; 888 in East Arcadia; 504 in White Oak; 424 in Tar Heel; 239 in Council; and 197 in Kelly.

There are 42 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 38 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 13 in Clarkton; nine in East Arcadia; five in Tar Heel; four each in Council and White Oak; and two in Kelly.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, Cumberland has had 528 deaths and 80,416 cases; Robeson has had 504 deaths and 39,587 cases; Columbus has had 262 deaths and 15,561 cases; Sampson has had 157 deaths and 18,037 cases; and Pender has had 111 deaths and 14,686 cases — a total of 1,562 deaths and 168,287 cases. This six-county southeastern pocket represents 7.6 percent of the state’s deaths (1,679) and 7 percent of the cases (177,410).

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.8 percent of the deaths (8,076) and 47.1 percent of the cases (1,200,999) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,520 deaths and 271,580 positive cases, Gaston County has had 741 deaths and 63,811 cases, Rowan County has had 548 deaths and 40,265 cases, Union County has had 449 deaths and 60,227 cases, Cabarrus County has had 440 deaths and 54,459 cases — a total of 3,698 deaths and 490,342 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 999 deaths and 281,534 cases, Johnston County has had 403 deaths and 56,881 cases, Durham County has had 295 deaths and 67,823 cases, and Orange County has had 120 deaths and 24,944 cases — a total of 1,817 deaths and 431,182 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 1,054 deaths and 112,510 cases, Forsyth County has had 742 deaths and 90,139 cases, Randolph County has had 387 deaths and 34,671 cases, and Davidson County has had 378 deaths and 42,155 cases — a total of 2,561 deaths and 279,475 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 78.1 million confirmed cases and 928,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 42.7 million.

There have been more than 5.8 million deaths worldwide and 417.1 million cases.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact the newsroom at news@bladenjournal.com.