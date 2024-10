The Lumber River United Way has scheduled two Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinics in Bladen County. The first is set for March 4 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Bladen County Extension Office. The second is to be 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bladen County Library in Elizabethtown. Participants will need to register in advance. More information and instructions for how to register for the VITA program can be found online at https://www.lumberriveruw.org/volunteer-income-tax-assistance.