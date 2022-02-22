Members walk away from state convention with numerous awards

HARRELLS — Senior Beta Club members from Harrells Christian Academy recently attended the North Carolina Beta Convention in Greensboro and showcased their academic and artistic talents.

The convention took place Jan. 28-29 and featured some of the most exceptional schools and students from across North Carolina.

“Last school year, the state convention was completely virtual, so it was extra exciting to get to plan for an in-person event this school year,” said Ruth Ann Parker, HCA Senior Beta Club sponsor. “Along with that excitement, there was also some anxiety as the omicron COVID variant started to peak just as we started to peak in preparation for the convention. Nevertheless, the students’ creativity shined through the quarantines, and they had a great showing at convention.”

This year, 35 HCA Senior Betas returned to the state convention, 34 in person and one virtual. The HCA Betas placed in the top five in the state in 17 different competitions. Their Quiz Bowl team placed in the top eight. The students took first place in Club Trading Pin, and second in Chemistry and Character Performance; Color Photography; Group Talent; Mixed Media Division I; Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio; and Show Choir.

In addition to receiving a plaque or their success, many HCA Sr. Betas will earn eligibility to compete at the National Senior Beta Convention in Nashville, which is scheduled for July 1-4.

The full list of the 2022 HCA Sr. Beta Club winners includes:

— Apparel Design, fifth place;

— Character Performance, second place;

— Chemistry, second place – Harrison DeVane

— Club Trading Pin, first place;

— Color Photography Division I, second place) – Linsey Peterson;

— Freshman Problem Solving, fourth place – Rebekah Bryan, Ella Campbell, Jackson Lee and Linsey Peterson;

— Group Talent, second place;

— Language Arts 9th Grade, fifth place – Linsey Peterson;

— Mixed Media Division I, second place – Rebekah Bryan;

— Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio, second place – Jakob Funes and Addison Long;

— Poetry, fourth place – Mabel Parker;

— Premier Performers – Anna Edwards, Jakob Funes, Addison Long and Ty Smoak;

— Quiz Bowl, Top eight – Harrison DeVane, Ayden Fussell, James Fussell, Joesen Pope and Matthew Thornton;

— Show Choir, second place;

— Social Studies 12th Grade, fourth place – Ty Smoak;

— Social Studies 9th Grade, third place – Garrison Hill;

— Two Dimensional Design, third place;

— Woodworking Division I fourth place – Mabel Parker.

State and National conventions are not the only places where the hard work and dedication of HCA Sr. Beta members shine, according to the school. Beta students spend the majority of their club time learning to lead by serving their communities, state, nation, and beyond through endeavors such as Pink Out, Bazaar, Toys for Tots, Backpack Buddies, blood drives, thoughtful treats and care packages for groups such as teachers and healthcare workers, and more.

“They make me so proud! I truly count it as an honor to be the sponsor of these students who are not only academically gifted and creatively talented, but who also genuinely hold the ideals of serving others at heart,” club sponsor Parker said.

The National Beta Club continues to be the largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization in America, and, for more than 80 years, it has helped to shape students into becoming the leaders of tomorrow.