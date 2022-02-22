ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Elections has scheduled its next monthly meeting for 5 p.m. March 8.

The meeting will be held in person at the Board’s office at 301 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown, according to information from the county BOE. The public is invited to attend. No agenda has been published as of Monday.

For more information, call 910-862-6951.

In other elections news, the North Carolina Board of Elections is advising residents that some private individuals are going door-to-door seeking information from North Carolina voters about the 2020 general election.

“They are not election officials,” a Board statement reads in part.

State and county election officials never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business, according to the NCBOE.

The state BOE advises voters:

— To ask the person who comes to your house claiming to be an elections worker to verify their identity and their organization;

— It is not necessary to answer the door, let anyone inside, or disclose any information about voter record or private information to anyone who comes to your home.

Contact your county board of elections or the State Board of Elections at 919-814-0700 for information about voting or elections in North Carolina.

Voter registration status can be checked through the state Board’s Voter Search tool here. Voter registration applications are available on the NCBOE website and at all county boards of elections offices. Voters also can may register or update their voter registration online with the North Carolina DMV, but an NC driver’s license or nonoperator’s identification is required.