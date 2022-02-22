State leaders step back from COVID-19 policy

ELIZABETHTOWN — State leaders have caught up with the Bladen County Board of Education where it pertains to the wearing of masks to protect against COVID-19.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley announced during a news conference on Thursday that they encourage schools and local governments to end their mask mandates.

“We are taking a positive step on mask requirements to help us move safely toward a more normal day to day life,” Cooper said. “It’s time to focus on getting our children a good education and improving our schools, no matter how you feel about masks.”

On Feb. 15 Bladen County Schools lifted the mask-wearing mandate on a 5-4 vote taken during a regular monthly Board of Education meeting. A vote on the masks policy is required every month by action of the state General Assembly, which sought to give localities authority relative to conditions. Previously, Cooper was having the final say on mask-wearing policies.

Voting to change Bladen County Schools’ policy were former chairman Roger Carroll, Chris Clark, Tim Benton, Alan West and Dennis Edwards. Chairman Vinston Rozier, Vice Chairman Glenn McKoy, Gary Rhoda and Cory Singletary wanted to keep students and teachers wearing masks.

The Feb. 15 decision means the wearing of masks is not required inside school facilities. However, they remain mandatory for everyone riding a bus or other school vehicle.

“As entities decide how to move forward, people and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves, their employees and their customers. There are still some places, such as health care, long-term care and transportation like airplanes, where a mask will be required because of the setting or federal regulations,” a state press release reads in part.

As it has throughout the pandemic, state agencies and leaders are adapting their responses based on the data and for the current stage of the pandemic, according to Cooper’s office. Vaccines and boosters are widely available and have protected millions of people against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Treatment is available for state residents at higher risk of severe disease. And the state’s COVID-19 trends are decreasing, lowering the risk of infection, and improving hospital capacity.

“NCDHHS has always been committed to using the right tools at the right time to combat COVID-19 and chart a course for us all to get back to the people, experiences, and places we love,” Secretary Kinsley said. “At this time, the most effective tools are vaccines and boosters. Everyone five and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine and everyone 12 and older should get a booster as soon as they are eligible. It’s not too late to vaccinate.”

To date, North Carolina has administered over 15.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 71 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated, according to the state health agency. As of Feb. 17, about 75% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 96% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older. About 51% of eligible adults have received a booster shot.

North Carolinians can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at myspot.nc.gov or Vacunate.nc.gov, for a Spanish-language version. Find a nearby vaccine provider using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.