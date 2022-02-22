ELIZABETHTOWN — The search continues for a woman missing since Feb. 22, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office announced today that it is continuing a land and water search this week for Willie Jean Teal.

“No other information is known at this time as to her whereabouts,” the Sheriff’s Office announcement reads in part.

At 1:50 p.m. Feb. 12 Bladen County Communications received a call regarding a missing person, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The missing person is 68-year-old Willie Jean Teal of 1795 River Road in White Oak. She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what type of clothing she was wearing.

Several of Teal’s personal items were found by the Cape Fear River, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County Emergency Management searched the area of the Cape Fear River on Feb. 12. She was entered as a missing person in the national database.

Personnel with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and Bladen County Emergency Management, and volunteers returned on Feb. 14 to 1795 River Road in White Oak and conducted a ground search, and the search will continue, according to the BCSO.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Willie Jean Teal is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.