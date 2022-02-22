RALEIGH — The state’s health agency is cautioning residents that certain baby formula has been recalled because of possible contamination by a bacteria that can lead to the hospitalization of infants.

The recall was issued by Abbott, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced today. The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they should not be used.

On Feb. 18 Abbott issued a voluntary recall for these products in the wake of an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that found the bacteria Cronobacter in samples from Abbott’s manufacturing facility in Sturgis, Michigan. This bacteria can cause diarrhea and urinary tract infections in people of all ages and can be very serious in infants.

The first symptom of Cronobacter infection in infants is usually a fever, accompanied by poor feeding, crying or very low energy. Medical care should be sought if these symptoms are detected in an infant.

Nationwide, three infants were hospitalized with Cronobacter infections between September and December 2021 after using the recalled formula, according to NCDHHS. Other possible cases are also under investigation. No infections linked to this recall have been identified in North Carolina to date.

The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, EleCare infant or EleCare Jr. powdered formulas if all of the following are true on the formula packaging:

— The first two digits of the formula’s lot number are 22 through 37;

— The lot number contains K8, SH or Z2;

— The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

Consumers can che​ck their formula’s lot number, located at the bottom of the formula container, to determine if it was included in this recall, according to NCDHHS.