East Arcadia officials asks commissioners to allow operational restart

ELIZABETHTOWN — The fight continues to save a volunteer fire department that ceased operation as of Jan. 1.

East Arcadia Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief James Freeman and Jimmie Monroe, chairman of the fire department’s board of directors, came before the Bladen County Board of Commissioners on Monday night to ask the commissioners not to stand in the way of the department resuming operations.

Referencing a letter on fire department letterhead, Freeman said, “It was never our intent for the East Arcadia Fire Volunteer Department to be closed.”

The fire chief said Monroe never sent or signed the letter that stated former Fire Chief Horace Munn was to retire effective Dec. 31, 2021, and no one was available to fill the position, thus making the department ineffective. Freeman has since assumed the role at the inactive department.

“Closing the East Arcadia Fire Volunteer Fire Department would be a detriment to the community,” Freeman said.

“We had to act on a letter that now is in question,” Board Chairman Ray Britt said.

Part of those actions was reaching out to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue, Inc. and Buckhead Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department to discuss contracting the two departments to serve the East Arcadia community.

Contracting with the two departments is expected to be discussed during the Board of Commissioners’ March 7 regular meeting.

The county government did what it had to do because it is responsible for the safety of all Bladen County residents, he said.

The commissioners took action Monday night to protect Bladen County residents from harmful chemicals in their well water.

They voted to send a letter to The Chemours Company, a chemical maker that owns a manufacturing plant outside Fayetteville, expressing their concerns and the concerns of county resident about the detection of harmful chemicals in recently tested water in private wells. The vote on the letter came after commissioners heard from Bladen County Democratic Party Chairman Larry Hayes.

Hayes spoke of the tested water and how little information about what was being done to stop the pollution was coming from Chemours. He urged the commissioners to stand up for and protect the people of Bladen County.

Chemours, and before it DuPont, were found to have dumped toxic chemicals into the Cape Fear River for nearly 40 years, contaminating the drinking water of more than 300,000 area residents.

Commissioner Ray Peterson made the motion to send the letter to Chemours. The motion was seconded by Ophelia Munn-Goins.

Bladen County Public Health Department Director Dr. Terri Duncan brought some good news to Monday’s meeting.

“Some good news on the COVID front,” Duncan said.

For the first time since the pandemic began more than two years ago Bladen County was within one percentage point of the state’s positivity rate as of Monday, according to Duncan. The state’s positivity rate was 11.7% on Monday, the county’s was 10.7%.

“We are heading in the right direction,” Duncan said.

The county Health Department reported about 60 COVID cases Monday, according to Duncan. There were about 1,000 cases in January.

“The end is in sight,” she said.

Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners assembled in from of their meeting table in order to honor Tina Burney, who retired effective Jan. 31 after 34 years of service to Bladen County government. Burney, most recently the Water District administrative assistant, was presented a plaque and was called a “wonderful person,” dependable,” and a person who made operations “more efficient.”

“Ya’ll have been good to me and I appreciate that,” Burney said.

Sabrian Utley, a representative of Telamon Corporation, asked the commissioners to spread the word about what the Raleigh-based nonprofit organization does.

“We help individuals with educational and employment services,” she said.

The focus is on agricultural workers, and making them more valuable to their employers, she said. But, the organization also helps the workers’ family members.

In other business, the commissioners approved a consent agenda that included an item indicating $84,269.66 of N.C. Department of Public Safety money was ready to be sent to Bladen County for the purchase of bulletproof vests for county Sheriff’s Office deputies. The county is waiting for only the final agreement paperwork.