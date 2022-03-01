Incident took place Feb. 24 on N.C. 87

EAST ARCADIA — A trooper with the NC State Highway Patrol investigating a reported car accident on N.C. 87 near east Arcadia Road on Thursday, Feb. 24, ended up with much more than an accident report on his hands.

According to 1st Sgt. for Troop B in District 5 Andrew Pait, Trooper J.C. Freeman was called to the scene at about 7:35 p.m. on a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

“On the way to the scene, Freeman was told by dispatch that the description of the vehicle matched that of a vehicle used in a homicide in Fayetteville earlier in the day,” Pait said. “When he arrived, he told dispatch that it was, in fact, the same vehicle and tag number.”

Pait added that the vehicle was found on the side of the road, not in the ditch, and there was someone sitting in the driver’s side.

“Trooper Freeman performed what we call a ‘felony stop,’ which means he called the driver out and ordered him to walk toward the cruiser,” Pait said. “From there, he arrested the individual without incident. Trooper J.C. Waldrop assisted him.”

The homicide in Fayetteville involved a man who shot and killed his father, then shot and wounded his grandfather.

Arrested was Claude Farrington of Fayetteville, who was confirmed to be the individual law enforcement was looking for and Fayetteville police took custody of him.

“He (Freeman) did a really good job,” Pait said. “He used his training and followed protocol well.”