W. Curt Vincent | Bladen Journal

The Elizabethtown/White Lake Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at Speech Solutions on West Broad Street in Elizabethtown on Wednesday. Representatives from the business, town, county and others were there to help celebrate the company’s seventh location — Speech Solutions is also in Whiteville, Lumberton, Laurinburg, Shallotte, Cameron and Fairmont. It has been in business since 2003.