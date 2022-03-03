The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

March 5

• A Carolina Bay Hike will start at 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Discuss the flora and fauna of the forest and why Carolina Bays are essential. For information, call 910-588-4550.

March 7

• Elizabethtown Planning Board will meet at 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council will meet at 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

March 8

• The Emereau Bladen Board of Directors will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Emereau: Bladen Charter School, 995 Airport Road, Elizabethtown. Anbyone with questions can call 910-247-6595.

• A Chamber luncheon will be held at noon at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown. Cost: $10.

• Bladen County Board of Elections will meet at 5 p.m., 301 S. Cypress St., Elizabethtown.

• Boost the ’Boro will meet at 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board will meet at 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

• The Eat, Move, Save. Program will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the Bladen County Public Library, 11 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Registration required. Sponsored by N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.

March 9

• A Community Midweek Lenten Service will be held at noon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. Information can be found at gotrinitychurch.com or call 910-862-3706.

March 10

• The annual meeting and awards banquet of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will meet at 5:30 p.m., Lu Mil Winery.

• Bladen County Fire Association meeting will be held at 7 p.m.

March 12

• A Dublin Peanut Festival Fish Fry Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lu Mil General Store. Tickets are $20. For information, call 910-876-6410.

• A Primitive Fire Building class will be held at 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Create fire using primitive techniques. For information, call 910-588-4550.

• Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association Conceal Carry Class will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center, 5853 US 701 North, Elizabethtown. Cost: $75. For information, text Sara Murphy at 10-876-2690 or email samurphy@intrstar.net.

March 14

• The Legacy Golf Tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Fee is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team. Deadline to register is March 14. The event is a fundraiser for Elizabethtown Christian Academy. For information, call 910-862-3427.

• Food vendor applications and fees are due for Spring Fling, hosted by Boost the Boro. For information, email boosttheboro@gmail.com or clguyretired@gmail.com, or call/text 910-874-4597.

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladenboro town commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Council Chamber, 411 Ivey St., Bladenboro.

• Bladen County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• East Arcadia Town Council will meet at 7 p.m.

March 15

• Substance Misuse Task Force will meet at 6:30 p.m., Bladen Community College auditorium.

• The Eat, Move, Save. Program will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the Bladen County Public Library, 11 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Registration required. Sponsored by N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.

• Elizabethtown DAV will meet at 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

March 16

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation will meet at 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

March 19

• An AR-15 Rifle Basic Course sponsored by Bladen County Law Enforcement Association will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, text Sarah Murphy at 910-876-2690 or email samurphy@intrstar.net.

• Learn about Alligators at Jones Lake State Park. Class starts at 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. The animal is not found in the park, but are found along the Cape Fear River. For information, call 910-588-4550.

March 21

• Bladen County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

March 22

• The Kayla Thompson Golf Tour Fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. $75 per play and $300 per four-person team. Deadline to register is March 22. For information, call Otis at 910-549-7618.

• Bladen Community College trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Page Center.

• Bladen Housing Authority will meet at 6 p.m., main office at Benjamin Manor Community Building.

• The Eat, Move, Save. Program will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the Bladen County Public Library, 11 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Registration required. Sponsored by N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.

• Municipal and County Association of Bladen will meet at 6 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 120 Second St., Dublin.

March 23

• A blood drive will be held 1 to 5 p.m. atBladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-5201.

March 25

• All non-food vendor applications are due for Spring Fling, hosted by Boost the Boro. For information, email boosttheboro@gmail.com or clguyretired@gmail.com, or call/text 910-874-4597.

April 2

• Boost the Boro Spring Fling will be held 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Bladenboro with local entertainment and vendors. For information, call Claudette Guy at 910-874-4597 or email to nclguyretired@gmail.com.

April 4

• Bladen County Commissioners meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown Commissioners meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 805 West Broad Street.

April 5

• Clarkton Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 81 North Elm Street.

• Tar Heel Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Building, 14867 NC 87 West.

April 7

• Dublin Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 7386 Albert Street.

April 11

• Bladen County Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m., Administrative Offices, 1489 U.S. 701 South, Elizabethtown.

• Bladenboro Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 411 Ivey Street.

• East Arcadia meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 1516 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood.