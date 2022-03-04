ELIZABETHTOWN — Liberty Tax Service, located at 1107 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, is now offering “Appreciation Weeks” discounts of 50% off professional tax preparation services to first responders, health care workers, teachers and members of the military during specific weeks in the month of March.

“Our community has endured so much over the last few years,” said Jessie Smith, Liberty Tax Service owner. “We’ve been part of the Elizabethtown community since 2014, and we just want to show our appreciation for all they do, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.”

Firefighters and law enforcement will receive 50% discounts the first week of March, followed by health care workers the second week, teachers during the third week and military during the last week.

“Taxes are more complicated this year, but the good news is that man y clients are qualifying for higher refunds due to recent changes,” Smith said. “Our tax professionals are highly trained to get our clients the maximum refund allowed.

“We don’t want anybody to miss out, especially those that have worked so hard for us,” he added.

Liberty Tax Service takes walk-in clients and by appointments — as well as drop-off services.