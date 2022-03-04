ROWLAND — A Robeson County man has been charged in the shooting death of his ex-wife 12 years ago, authorities announced Thursday.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 29, 2010, a 911 caller reported a person lying partially in the road along Badin Lake Road in New London, news outlets reported. When deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived, the victim was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

The victim was identified as Linda Brooks Hammond, 56, of Lexington, the sheriff’s office said. She had been reported missing to the Lexington police department just before she was found.

Authorities said their investigations led them to Hammond’s ex-husband, 71-year-old Michael Hammond, and he was arrested Wednesday at his Rowland home. He’s charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

He’s being held without bond. It’s not known whether Hammond has an attorney to comment on his behalf.