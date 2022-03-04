ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District awards $500 scholarships to high school seniors planning to attend college to study agriculture or natural resources. This year’s scholarship winner is Kayla Norris of West Bladen High School.

The North Carolina Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts sponsors poster, essay, public speaking, computer generated slide show, and computer generated poster contests at District, Area (nine counties), and State levels. These contests provide students in third through ninth grades opportunities to become aware of and share their concerns for soil and water conservation.

Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District is pleased to announce this year’s District first and second place winners. First place winners advance to competition at the Area 7 level; Area 7 first-place winners advance to state competition. Bladen Soil and Water District expresses appreciation to this year’s judges: Chip Campbell of Natural Resources Conservation Service; Jake Comer of Quail Forever; and Greg Elkins of Bladen County Planning Department.

Winners for this year’s contests with the theme, “Soil and Water … Yours for Life,” are:

Poster

3rd Grade — second place, Callie Lindsay, Dublin Primary School

3rd Grade — first place Layla Crawford, Bladenboro Primary School

4th Grade — second place, Adyson Carroll, Bladenboro Primary School

4th Grade — first place, Isabel Gardner, Bladen Lakes Primary School

5th Grade — second place, Acelin Perez, Tar Heel Middle School

5th Grade — first place, Wyatt Price, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

6th Grade — second place, Isabella Beard, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

6th Grade — first place, Gracie Wilkes, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy

Slide Show-6th Grade

Second place, Katherine Singletary, Elizabethtown Christian Academy

First place, Brian Fishburn, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy

Speech-7th Grade

First place, Gabrielle Williams, Elizabethtown Middle School

Public Speaking-8th grade

First place, Michael Fishburn, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy