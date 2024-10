ELIZABETHTOWN — At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Bladen County Schools’ Bus No. 283 was stopped at the intersection of Hwy. 701 and Sand Pit Road when an oncoming car rolled into the back of the bus.

Bus 283 was carrying 28 students to East Bladen High School at the time.

All students were safe and remained on the bus while the authorities responded. No one was injured and neither vehicle was damaged.

The students safely arrived at school at approximately 8:30 a.m.