ELIZABETHTOWN — Candidate filing came to a close at noon on Friday, setting up the primary election and, in some cases, the Nov. 8 general election.

Six of the local races had no opposition, while two others had only opposition from within the same party. The remaining four races will be decided only after a primary and the general election.

Here is a look at those who have their hats in the ring for elected offices in Bladen County:

NC House, District 22

— William Brisson, Republican, Dublin

District attorney

— Jon David, Republican, Leland

County commissioner, District 1

— Arthur Bullock, Democrat, Elizabethtown

County commissioner, District 2

— Charles Ray Peterson, Republican, Bladenboro

— Dawson Singletary, Republican, Bladenboro

County commissioner, District 3

— Cameron McGill, Republican, White Lake

Board of Education, county-wide

— Cory Singletary Jr. Democrat, Clarkton

— Vince Rozier, Democrat, St. Pauls

— Sophia Brixey, Democrat, Bladenboro

— Harfel Davis, Democrat, Elizabethtown

— Dennis Edwards, Republican, Elizabethtown

— Steve Kwiatkowski, Republican, Council

Board of Education, District 1

— Gary Rhoda, Democrat, Elizabethtown

Board of Education, District 2

— Berry Lewis, Republican, Bladenboro

— Benjamin Lee, Republican, Bladenboro

— Mackie Singletary, Republican, Bladenboro

Board of Education, District 3

— Jerome Purdie, Democrat, Tar Heel

— Keith Locklear, Republican, White Lake

Clerk of Superior Court

— Althea Weaver, Democrat, Riegelwood

— Jason Britt, Republican, Bladenboro

— Cristin Hursey, Republican, Elizabethtown

Register of deeds

— Beverly Parks, Republican, Elizabethtown

Sheriff

— Hakeem Brown, Democrat, Council

— Guy Childress, Democrat, Bladenboro

— Gary Edwards, Republican, Bladenboro

— James McVicker, Republican, Tar Heel

Voting for statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections is scheduled for May 17, according to the State Elections Board.

A second primary, if necessary, and municipal general and any runoff elections are to take place July 5, if no federal office is involved in a second primary. If a federal office is involved the second primary will be July 26.

July 16 also is the date that any second municipal election will be held if there are no second primary contests.

The statewide general election is to take place Nov. 8.

In addition to offices specific to Bladen County, local voters will be choosing representation to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state Supreme Court, state Court of Appeals, judges in District and Superior courts, the DA, the state Senate, and the state House.

