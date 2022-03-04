BLADENBORO — A traffic checking station set up by tfhe Bladen County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Impact Team led to a chase and subsequent drug arrest on Tuesday, March 1.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, deputies observed a vehicle turn around abruptly just prior to the checking station and fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to flee while discarding items out of the window.

Deputies managed to get the vehicle stopped and the driver, Malique McDowell, was apprehended without incident. Upon a search of the area, deputies recovered cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana that was reportedly discarded from the fleeing vehicle.

McDowell was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle; possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and possess drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $15,000 secure bond.

