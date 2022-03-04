ELIZABETHTWON — Those who are interested in learning more about Bladen County and how to be involved in decision-making for the future are invited to participate in the Leadership Bladen program starting in April.

Leadership Bladen is a seven-month program where participants get an in-depth view of community issues, develop leadership skills necessary to assume leadership roles, and are exposed to community involvement opportunities. The program is being coordinated by Bladen’s Blooming Agri-Industrial Inc., Bladen Community College and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to organizers, Leadership Bladen strives to provide Bladen County with an enduring source of diverse leaders who are prepared and committed to serving the community. The program was designed to answer issues raised during the strategic planning process for the County. The goal of Leadership Bladen is for participants to become actively involved in leadership roles in the community, thus enriching the quality of life and shaping the future.

The program requires attendance one day a month, beginning on Thursday, April 27, with a half-day session. The topics explored over the course of the program includes education, government and law, tourism, economic development, health care, business and industry and media.

Funding for the Leadership Bladen program is provided by Bladen’s Bloomin’ which covers all expenses for all participants. The class is open to all people who live or work in Bladen County, but is limited to 15 participants. An application and more information are available on the Chamber’s website at www.elizabethtownwhitelake.com/leadership. Applications are due by Tuesday, March 15.

For information, contact the Chamber at 910-862-4368 or Bladen’s Bloomin’ at 910-645-2292.