PEMBROKE – UNC-Pembroke will celebrate the pioneering spirit while paying tribute to the university’s 135-year legacy through several Founders’ Week events.

Established as Croatan Normal School on March 7, 1887, UNCP began as the only state-supported American Indian college in the nation. Founders’ Day will be held at Old Main at 2 p.m. on March 7. The event is open to the public.

Family members of the university’s founders’–Isaac Brayboy, James E. Dial Sr., Preston Locklear, W.L. Moore, James Oxendine, John J. Oxendine and Olin Oxendine–are encouraged to attend.

Founders’ Week continues that evening with a presentation by Dr. Megan Ranney at the Upchurch Auditorium in James A. Thomas Hall. A renowned medical expert, Ranney serves as academic dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University. The event begins at 7 p.m. and features a fireside chat with Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. Ranney’s visit is part of the Distinguished Speaker Series. Click here for ticket information.

The campus community is also invited to attend Worship Night on the Lawn at 6 p.m. on the University Center lawn on March 10. The event will feature performances by Mike Pennino, Mt. Olive Worship, Calvary Way Worship, Berea Worship, The Remnant and Echo Worship.

Other campus activities commemorating the university’s founding have also been scheduled.