DUBLIN — Those looking forward to the Dublin Peanut Festival’s annual oyster roast at Lu Mil Vineyard will have to adjust their taste buds quickly. The oyster roast will now be a fish fry this time around.

“The fish fry is replacing the oyster roast we usually host in March,” said Christy Dowless, chair of the Festival committee. “We were unable to get oysters at a price that would allow us to make anything from the ticket sales.”

So the shift was made to a fish fry, which will be held on Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lu Mil Vineyard’s general store.

Tickets are $20 for the all-you-can-eat meal, which will include whiting, slaw, hush puppies, dessert and tea.

“For those who might want to support the event, but do not like fish, we will also have hot dogs and chips available to purchase,” Dowless said.

She added that the Dublin Peanut Festival Committee members are baking all of the deserts fresh — and will accept donations.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from any committee member, or those interested can go to the festival’s Facebook or Instagram site for tickets or questions.

“The proceeds (from the fish fry) are going to help with the cost of our 30th-year anniversary college scholarship pageant and festival,” Dowless said. “We are hoping to have a bigger, better event this year.”

Anyone wanting to be part of the Dublin Peanut Festival Committee or assist with the upcoming festival can go to the Facebook page or call Dowless at 910-876-6410.

