Tribe to hold

special election

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe Election Board will hold a special election May 3 to fill a vacant District 7 seat on the Pembroke Town Council.

The seat was made vacant after the holder, Alvin “Johnny” Mercer, died Jan. 28.

Mercer won his bid for election onto the Lumbee Tribal Council in 2017 and was re-elected to a second three-year in 2020.

The first day to request an absentee ballot March 21 and the deadline for ballots to be returned is April 29.

The election will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at a location that is to be determined.

Juneteenth to

a paid holiday

LUMBERTON — Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and made a federal holiday last year, will be a paid holiday for City of Lumberton employees; Council members approved this designation on Wednesday.

The motion initially was to include details about plans for city events surrounding the holiday; this would potentially include a parade, a senior-citizen brunch and gospel event, as well as other community events.

City Attorney Holt Moore suggested Council members go ahead and approve the designation of June 19 as a city holiday and come back to the event planning details at a later time; Councilman Leroy Rising then made a motion doing so, which passed unanimously.

Body scanner to

prevent smuggling

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Detention Center will soon begin using its newly purchased Intercept body scanner to crack down on drug smuggling in the jail.

The Detention Center purchased the body scanner for $164,000 through funds from its budget and from the U.S. Marshals Service used for federal inmate housing, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The scanner uses “about 1% the x-ray level of a medical exam” to find items like drugs or cellphones.

City appoints

interim manager

CLINTON — An interim city manager was put into place for the City of Clinton on Tuesday, as the search continues for a full-time replacement for City Manager Tom Hart.

“The Clinton City Council is acting on its commitment to a smooth transition between city managers,” said a release this week.

That transition is in motion, as they are working towards recruiting a long term replacement. Hart announced he is leaving to serve as the city manager in Conover.

The City Council appointed Scott Elliott as interim city manager this week. Hart’s last day was Friday, March 4, with Elliott starting on March 1, the day of his appointment.

