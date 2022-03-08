ELIZABETHTOWN — According to Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout, the town has an opportunity to increase its tax base through its “Live, Work, Play Campus Project at the Elizabethtown Industrial Park.

One of the first steps toward doing that would be to draft a letter of commitment for a $400,000 cash match with Golden LEAF Foundation and NC Rural Infrastructure Authority.

“This is a very low-risk, high-payoff opportunity,” Rideout told the town council during Monday’s lunchtime work session. “This is how we increase our tax base, because we can’t do any annexing.”

The town council decided during the regular meeting later in the day to table any decision and take it up again during the town’s retreat next week.

In other business Monday:

— The council unanimously reappointed three members to the Elizabethtown Recreation Committee. They were Mark Gillespie, Clarence Butler and Clint Hester.

— Council members heard from Finance Officer Sharon Penny that the town’s tax collections were on track.

— It was announced that the 2022 Elizabethtown Police Department’s annual Kids Day would be held on May 7.

— The council was told my Assistant Town Manager Pat DeVane that about $575,000 had been spent on street resurfacing and patching so far this fiscal year.

