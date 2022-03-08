WILMINGTON — A North Carolina woman whose dog disappeared more than a year ago has celebrated an emotional reunion after her pet was found 200 miles away at an animal shelter.

Emerald Tinae described her dog, Mochi, as an escape artist and thought someone might have taken him, news outlets reported. Mochi, a hound mix, was living in Wilmington when he disappeared.

Kendelle Federico, foster coordinator for Guilford County Animal Services, said Mochi was believed to be a stray when he first came to the shelter last November. A family took him in, but returned him when he couldn’t get along with that’s family’s cats.

The shelter had been searching for a new home for the dog when it shared a photo of him on Facebook in February. Tinae’s daughter who lives in New York, saw another social media post and set out to bring about the reunion, which was captured on video on March 3.

Federico, who started working at the shelter a year ago, said it’s the first time she remembers a situation like this one. The shelter, which had been calling the dog Richie, said it had a microchip but the owner’s information wasn’t up to date.