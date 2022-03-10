The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

March 12

• A Dublin Peanut Festival Fish Fry Fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lu Mil General Store. Tickets are $20. For information, call 910-876-6410.

• A Primitive Fire Building class will be held at 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Create fire using primitive techniques. For information, call 910-588-4550.

• Bladen County Law Enforcement Officers Association Conceal Carry Class will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bladen County Emergency Services Training Center, 5853 US 701 North, Elizabethtown. Cost: $75. For information, text Sara Murphy at 10-876-2690 or email samurphy@intrstar.net.

March 14

• Legal Aid of NC will host a free information session at the Bladen County Senior Center (608 McLeod St., Elizabethtown) on March 14 at 9:30 a.m. No registration is needed. All are welcome to attend.

• The Legacy Golf Tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Fee is $80 per player or $320 per four-person team. Deadline to register is March 14. The event is a fundraiser for Elizabethtown Christian Academy. For information, call 910-862-3427.

• Food vendor applications and fees are due for Spring Fling, hosted by Boost the Boro. For information, email boosttheboro@gmail.com or clguyretired@gmail.com, or call/text 910-874-4597.

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council will meet at 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladenboro town commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Council Chamber, 411 Ivey St., Bladenboro.

• Bladen County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• East Arcadia Town Council will meet at 7 p.m.

March 15

• The Bladen County Educational Foundation, Inc., a non-profit corporation, organized and existing to provide financial help for the public schools and educators of Bladen County, will hold its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the public meeting room of the Bladen County Board of Education on US Hwy. 701 South in Elizabethtown. All members and other interested parties are asked to attend this meeting.

• Substance Misuse Task Force will meet at 6:30 p.m., Bladen Community College auditorium.

• The Eat, Move, Save. Program will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the Bladen County Public Library, 11 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Registration required. Sponsored by N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.

• Elizabethtown DAV will meet at 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

March 16

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation will meet at 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

March 19

• An AR-15 Rifle Basic Course sponsored by Bladen County Law Enforcement Association will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, text Sarah Murphy at 910-876-2690 or email samurphy@intrstar.net.

• Learn about Alligators at Jones Lake State Park. Class starts at 2 p.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. The animal is not found in the park, but are found along the Cape Fear River. For information, call 910-588-4550.

March 21

• Bladen County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

March 22

• The Kayla Thompson Golf Tour Fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. $75 per play and $300 per four-person team. Deadline to register is March 22. For information, call Otis at 910-549-7618.

• Bladen Community College trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Page Center.

• Bladen Housing Authority will meet at 6 p.m., main office at Benjamin Manor Community Building.

• The Eat, Move, Save. Program will be held 11 a.m. to noon at the Bladen County Public Library, 11 N. Cypress St., Elizabethtown. Registration required. Sponsored by N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.

• Municipal and County Association of Bladen will meet at 6 p.m., Dublin Community Center, 120 Second St., Dublin.

March 23

• A blood drive will be held 1 to 5 p.m. atBladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-5201.

March 25

• All non-food vendor applications are due for Spring Fling, hosted by Boost the Boro. For information, email boosttheboro@gmail.com or clguyretired@gmail.com, or call/text 910-874-4597.

April 2

• Boost the Boro Spring Fling will be held 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Bladenboro with local entertainment and vendors. For information, call Claudette Guy at 910-874-4597 or email to nclguyretired@gmail.com.

April 4

• Bladen County Commissioners meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown Commissioners meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 805 West Broad Street.

April 5

• Clarkton Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 81 North Elm Street.

• Tar Heel Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Building, 14867 NC 87 West.

April 7

• Dublin Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 7386 Albert Street.

April 11

• Bladen County Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m., Administrative Offices, 1489 U.S. 701 South, Elizabethtown.

• Bladenboro Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 411 Ivey Street.

• East Arcadia meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 1516 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood.