DUBLIN — More than 130 people associated with the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce converged on Lu Mil Vineyard for the annual meeting and awards banquet on Thursday.

The event was a time for the membership to celebrate itself, and on this evening the theme centered around “Potential, Possibilities & Praise.”

“There’s a lot going on in Bladen County — a lot of change and a lot of collaboration,” said Terri Dennison, the Chamber’s executive director.

With that, Dennison allowed a trio of speakers to tell about the things going on in their communities.

Up first was, Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout, who first praised the Chamber.

“It’s good to see a Chamber that is actually functional,” he said.

Rideout then spoke briefly about Elizabethtown.

“What Elizabethtown has is what so many other towns in the country are trying to get to,” he said. “We are very lucky to have a lot of amenities here.”

Rideout spoke about a major wastewater treatment project that is under way and would serve several areas of the county; and said the town is looking for ways to make local businesses stronger.

“We, as a town, can help our businesses grow and thrive,” he said. “We also need to shape an environment to encourage economic development.

“We are in a golden spot, right in the heart of a large number of active military and their families — the largest such area in the country — and the government sends a lot of money,”Rideout added. “We should look for ways to get a piece of that money, but if we don’t start communicating and planning as a county, we are going to lose out.”

In closing, Rideout said that, “we need to tell our own story, because if we don’t, someone else will — and we probably won’t like how they tell it.”

Mayor Goldston Womble of White Lake spoke next, telling Chamber members about the direction his town is going.

“We’re working hard to attract more people to White Lake,” he said. “And that includes efforts to extend the season at White Lake.

“I’m proud of the relationships between White Lake and Elizabethtown,” Womble added. “We work constantly to strengthen that relationship.”

Among other things, Womble touted a $4 million upgrade to the town’s water and wastewater system.

Finishing up was Chuck Heustess with Bladen’s Bloomin’, who also praised the Chamber’s efforts.

“I’m excited with the work the Chamber is doing — it is looking to take White Lake, Elizabethtown and all of Bladen County to the next level,” he said. “I’m not a planning guy, but the strategic planning by the Chamber and county has put together some of the best ideas and plans I’ve ever seen.”

Heustess went on to say that people recruitment will be vital in the future.

“But it won’t happen on its own,” he added. “We will have to build our own rich future.”

Heustess concluded by urging folks to get involved with the Chamber, including through its Leadership Bladen program, which is now taking applications and will accept 12 to 15 participants. The application can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page and website.

The evening’;s keynote speaker — Amy Allison, director of the N.C. Outdoor Recreation Industry — was unable to attend due to an illness, but Dennison stepped in with notes from Allison to give the highlights.

“Outdoor activities are so important to us, but it’s just as important to get tourists here,” Dennison said.

She went on to talk about how the bicycle park, Tory Hole and the ATV Park are bringing a lot of people to the area.

“We need to embrace and build on those areas,” Dennison said. “Outdoor activities bring health benefits to the community and to the economy.”

Allison’s notes claimed that “we are seeing historic funding at both the federal and state level due to the increased awareness of the need for outdoor recreation and access during the pandemic.”

It was stated that the outdoor industry is a $28 billion industry in North Carolina and supports 260,000 jobs statewide. Those jobs include manufacturers, parks service, outfitters and guides, retailers and more.

The evening continued with the presentation of five awards:

— Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year was presented to Faith Partner Christian Supply. The awardc was accepted by Mildred Jackson and presented by Kelly Barefoot.

— Outstanding Small Businessperson Award was presented to Dean Hilton of Hilton Realty and Grand Regal Resort. It was presented by Jake Womble.

— Caring person Award was presented to Ann Warner of Bladen We Care and presented by Jennifer Leggett.

— Honorary Lifetime Membership Award was presented to Mayor Sylvia Campbell of Elizabethtown. It was presented by Leggett and Dennison.

— The Legacy Award was presented to Brenda Clark retired town clerk for White Lake. It was presented by Dennison.

Before the evening came to an end, previous Chamber President Anne Beyer passed the gavel to new President Jonathan Langston.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.