Bladenboro missionary part of the group

WHITEVILLE — As Russia wages war on Ukraine creating millions of refugees, the people of the country are begging for aid of an unconventional kind – the Word of God.

The Columbus Baptist Association is partnering with Every Nation Education to answer the pleas for the Good Book overseas, but the copies being sent will be as unique as their journey to the hands of Ukrainians.

The Rev. Dave Heller and Matthew Ward, CBA missionary for southeast Asia and a Bladenboro resident, are working to raise $30,000 to purchase Bibles on a keychain. Each of the metal accessories has a QR code that can be scanned by a cell phone and read in an individual’s native language.

The best part about the keychain Bibles versus the paper one is that it can be more easily shared.

“One Bible can actually go to many, many people in Ukraine,” said Heller.

Ward will be traveling to Poland on March 29 to distribute the metal clad book to the Ukrainian people. The CBA asks that donations be made by March 21. so that the items can be ordered and received before the missionary’s departure. The goal for the project is $30,000.

The CBA is asking for local churches to consider taking up a love offering in honor of the cause. Donations can be made online at www.columbusbaptistnc.net/donate.html, or by a check made out to the Columbus Baptist Association and mailed to 208 S. Thompson St., Whiteville, N.C. 28472.

All proceeds will go toward to the purchase of the keychains. For more information, call the CBA office at 910-642-2155.