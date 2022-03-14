Campbell’s Soup to

host hiring event

MAXTON — Campbell’s in Maxton is hosting a hiring event March 16 for candidates who applied online.

The company has openings for the following positions: general utility, material handlers, packaging machine operators, Sanitation technicians and more.

Go to careers.campbellsoupcompany.com to view and apply for open positions.

Qualified candidates will be provided with an interview time for the March 16 event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the plant located at 2120 N.C. 71 in Maxton. The company offers benefits starting on day one.

For information, visit the company’s website at www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

***

Bryant chosen

for scholarship

PEMBROKE — A Purnell Swett High School senior has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

Halana Nadora Bryant, 18, is the daughter of Jerry Bryant and Rena Bryant of Prospect Community. She is graduating with honors and has a 4.0 GPA.

Bryant has chosen to attend Fayetteville State University and play in the band with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

She auditioned Friday for the $5,000 scholarship at FSU and was chosen as the recipient.

Bryant has been playing music since she was at Prospect Elementary School and plans to major in professional music.

***

Town is moving

forward on project

ST. PAULS — Town leaders here expect the wastewater treatment plant relocation project to move forward by the end of this month.

The town plan to enter the design phase of the relocation project after funds are released at the end of the month.

McGill Associates is the engineer and grant administrator for the town’s project to relocate and construct a new wastewater plant. The town has been approved for a little more than $6 million in various funding sources including the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The current facility is more than 50 years old.

***

Pork Council lauds

farmer. firefighter

CLINTON — The North Carolina Pork Council recently held its 2022 NC Pork Awards luncheon as part of the North Carolina Pork Council’s annual conference. During the event four individuals were honored for their contributions to the industry and among them was Clinton’s own Joshua Coombs.

Coombs was given the prestige of receiving the Emerging Leader Award. The purpose of the North Carolina Pork Council Emerging Leader Award is to recognize and honor a pork producer aged 40 or younger who has contributed to the pork industry in North Carolina and exhibits potential for leadership.

From Champion Media reports