ELIZABETHTIOWN — The 2022 Middle School Battle of the Books competition was held on Wednesday at Bladen Community College.

Forty-six students from the county’s four middle schools — Bladenboro Middle, Clarkton School of Discovery, Elizabethtown Middle and Tar Heel Middle — came ready to battle. After 12 rounds of tough competition, the team from Tar Heel Middle School was declared the winner.

The sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders on the Tar Heel Middle School BOB team were coached by Amanda Murillo.

“This is my first year in middle school and my first year coaching a BOB team,” Murillo said. “They [the students] have worked hard. We have been meeting sporadically all year and in January we started meeting regularly to prepare.

“I’m really proud of them,” she added.

The Tar Heel Middle School BOB team now advances to the regional competition, which will be held on April 8 in Cumberland County.