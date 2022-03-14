ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education took a moment on Tuesday to recognize and honor East Bladen girls varsity basketball coach Patty Evers for the success of her 2021-22 season, during which the Lady Eagles went 26-4 and got to the East Region semifinals.

Following that recognition, Bobby Kinlaw spoke during the citizen input segment of the meeting to request that the basketball court at East Bladen High be named in honor of Evers.

“It would be hard to list all of the achievements she has had — conference titles, district titles, regional titles, four state finals appearances, coach of the year honors — but I think we all know how deserving she is,” Kinlaw said.

The board told Kinlaw that it would work within the facility naming policy in an effort to honor his request.

On the heels of that, Nathan Priest and Faith Inman each addressed the board separately, but for the same reason: to have the basketball court at West Bladen named in honor of former coach Ken Cross.

“He coached the 2008 state championship team, but his influence went so much further than just basketball,” Prioest said. “He also coached at both West Bladen and East Bladen, and had success at both, so this isn’t just a way to keep things even.”

Inman agreed.

“Coach Cross, in addition to his basketball coaching, promoted honesty, faith, being held accountable, teamwork and so much more,” she said. “He has 650-plus wins and a number of former players who went on to play in college — and his influence is felt today by any of the students he came into contact with over the years.”

The board reiterated that it would work within the policy.

Tar Heel School

Representatives from Bordeaux Construction of Raleigh visited with the Bladen County Board of Education to give an update on the Tar Heel school construction project on Tuesday.

The Tar Heel school construction project will be done in two phases: First, the new building will be constructed behind the current school building, completely screened off from students; second, the old school building will be razed and a new parking lot constructed within five months of the students being out of the school.

Bids for the project will be opened this week and a start date for construction has been set for May 1. The new school is expected to be open by August 2023.

The new school is expected to cost about $40 million and have a student capacity of about 800, which will allow for future growth.

In other business …

— The board voted 5-3 with one abstention to remain in Option B for face coverings, which keeps the requirement optional.

— The board voted unanimously to remove the restriction due to COVID-19 for community use of school facilities.

— The board continued with its school uniform policy, but added that jeans without holes would be allowed. The vote was 7-2.

— The board approved $150 per student for Beta Club transportation only to the Beta Club National Convention in Nashville, Tenn. The money will come from the academic enrichment fund and the board may take another look at the expenses next month.

— The board unanimously approved a teacher compensation stipend of $2,000 for each district teacher and instructional personnel, to be paid this month. The money comes from the state’s salary supplement program.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.