“David said, ‘Moreover, the Lord that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, He will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine.’….Then said David to the Philistine, ‘Thou comest to me with a sword, and with a spear, and with a shield: but I come to thee in the name of the Lord of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom thou hast defied. This day will the Lord deliver thee into mine hand; and I will smite thee, and take thine head from thee…that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel. And all this assembly shall know that the Lord saveth not with sword and spear; for the battle is the Lord’s, and He will give you into our hands.’”

— I Samuel 17:37,45, 46, 47

Many have referred to the war in Ukraine with biblical imagery, as a battle between David and Goliath. The religious reference and image are lightly, maybe absentmindedly, chosen, however. I could wish that the deep meaning in the biblical story were understood, and clutched to our hearts….now. Can we look at the scriptural narrative more closely, here, in this column, and grasp its message for us, at this moment in time? Today, in mid- March, 2022? We might yet embrace God’s Truth for ourselves, and for war-ravaged Ukraine, so desperate for survival and the critical assurance of effective help from us and from all the free world.

Are we to believe that Ukraine’s hope is in generously offered, more advanced, weaponry? Killer drones called switchblades?! Really?! Wake me up when the nightmare is over!

Evil must be punished immediately, President Zelenskyy exhorted, in his video address to Congress, just moments ago. Long-range, he called for the establishment of a new global institution of free, democratic states actively responding, within 24 hours after attack, before unrelenting carnage occurs, and whenever any people-group is overrun by the evil barbarism we are witnessing now. Short-range, he pleaded for immediate air cover over his country….again.

Zelenskyy is right! But I wish I had heard his Churchillian appeal, conjoined with the trusting Davidic voice, we read and hear responding to Goliath in I Samuel. Ukraine and all the world need, most, the Almighty God whose divine, invincible Power and Will, and grace, mercy, and righteousness, alone, can vanquish evil like Putin’s, which is occurring, unrelentingly, daily, in Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy named his age of 45 and said that it ended, when 100 Ukrainian lives were taken. He declared that life is not worth continuing by avoiding lethal danger, if undertaken to avoid one’s own death, when that action leaves others unaided and doomed to theirs.

Those are my words and interpretation. They are Zelenskyy’s message and meaning. They are true. We need to call out Putin’s blackmail. It is Satan’s own directive. We are now challenged by a very specific question. Will we oppose that ancient, cosmic evil; call it what it is; and beseech God’s Will and Power, God’s steadfast lovingkindness, and the Almighty’s mercy? Will we be soldiers of the cross? That is our Lord’s question and call.

Like the shepherd boy-youth, David, we face a giant, it is true! And our weapons are little better than a sling and stones, in comparison to inter-continental nuclear warheads. Also, like David who would become Israel’s greatest king, our victory over satanic evil and formidable threat, depends not on the size and superiority of our arsenal, (though we, too, hold nuclear missiles), but on the Spirit Who empowers us for an ultimate struggle of good over evil.

Like David, the “man after God’s own heart,” we must trust God Whose call to overcome evil in the power of His Spirit, will free us from the paralyzing fear of our own death, even if we be, like Zelenskyy, only 45….or just 25…..or heavy with age and blessed, like me.

Putin is our responsibility. We must stop him. No matter the consequences. God will receive and bless our trust and honor.

All glory to God.

Thanks be to God.