ELIZABETHTOWN – In celebrationof North Carolina’s Arbor Day, Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest will be giving away tree seedlings.

Bareroot loblolly and bareroot baldcypress seedlings will be available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis beginning Friday through Sunday.

“Arbor Day is special in many ways,” said forest supervisor Carrie McCullen. “Whether celebrating the legacy of J. Sterling Morton, founder of Arbor Day and his contributions toward conservation, or celebrating the mighty tree for which we owe a great deal of gratitude for its offerings.”

Shade, fruit, beauty, homes for wildlife, conservationof water, soil stabilization, oxygen and carbon dioxide regulation are just a few of the many benefits we enjoy from trees.

Join Turnbull Creek ESF staff in celebrating Arbor Day by planting a tree to continue the preservation of our state’s beautiful forestland for future generations.

Tree seedlings can be picked up at 4803 Sweet Home Church Road in Elizabethtown. Pick-up times are as follows:

▪Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

▪Saturday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

▪Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Turnbull Creek ESF at 910-588-4161. Visitors can also find more information about the forest at https://www.ncesf.org/turnbull.html