The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood warning for Bladen County until late Monday after noon.

On Sunday morning, the Cape Fear River at William O. Huske Lock and Dam No. 3 was subject to flo0ding. The access road for the wildlife boat ramp at tar Heel Ferry Road could begin flooding. Also, lowland flooding along both sides of the river were expected to worsen overnight.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, the river was at 46.5 feet at the boat ramp. Flood stage is at 47 feet.

The flood warning will expire at 4:43 p.m. Monday.