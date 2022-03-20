Bladen County DSS Child Welfare Unit hopes to

build awareness to prevent child abuse/neglect

ELIZABETHTOWN — April is Child Abuse Awareness/Prevention Month, and the Bladen County DSS Child Welfare Unit is making plans again this year to build awareness of child abuse and neglect throughout the community, in order to help prevent future child abuse or neglect.

The nationwide child abuse prevention campaign theme is “Pinwheels for Prevention.”

Representatives from the Bladen County Child Welfare Unit want to “cover” Bladen County in pinwheels this year. They are asking churches, daycares, schools, businesses, community service agencies, and individuals to get involved with Pinwheels for Prevention to show support of child abuse awareness and prevention.

Examples to use with the pinwheels are creating a pinwheel garden outside, planting pinwheels in flower pots, posting pinwheels on bulletin boards or in windows, a tree decorated with pinwheels, or any other way you would like to display pinwheels for prevention. Get creative!

Children can be involved in the process by helping to “plant” the pinwheels, making their own pinwheels, or coloring pinwheels.

Pinwheels can be purchased at the local Dollar Store, Walmart, on-line, or Bladen County DSS has blue pinwheels that can be purchased for $1 each — then send photos to DSS of your pinwheel garden/display by April 21. They will then be judged and the “best pinwheel garden/display” will be chosen and will receive a prize.

Photos can be emailed to Sheila Berkeley; mailed to Bladen County DSS, P.O. Box 369 Elizabethtown, NC 28337; dropped off at DSS or email Sberkeley@bladenco.org. A plaque will be provided to the best pinwheel garden. The winner of our Best Pinwheel display will be announced during our Child Abuse Awareness Day, April 28.

Bladen County Child Welfare Unit is encouraging everyone to get involved in April for Child Abuse Prevention Month by creating a pinwheel display.