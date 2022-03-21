The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

March 22

• A Stop the Bullying Rally will be held 1855 Microwave Tower Road in Council at 6:30 p.m. Anyone against bullying is invited.

March 23

• A blood drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Bladen County Hospital, 501 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown. For information, call 910-862-5201.

March 25

• A balloon release will be held in honor of Brandon McDonald on the one-year anniversary of his disappearance. The event will begin at 1 p.m. at 527 W. Green St. in Clarkton. All are invited.

• All non-food vendor applications are due for Spring Fling, hosted by Boost the Boro. For information, email boosttheboro@gmail.com or clguyretired@gmail.com, or call/text 910-874-4597.

March 26

• A benefit for Nathan Kelly, a 48-year-old husband and father from Lisbon, will be held at Tory Hole Park in Elizabethtown. He is currently unemployed due to being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Chicken bog plates will be sold at 11 a.m. for $8 and include green bean, roll, cake slice, and drink. A bike ride is planned in addition to the plate sale. The cost of a single bike ride is $25, and a double bike ride requires $30. A chicken bog plate is included for all registered bike riders. Bike registration opens at 9 a.m., and kickstands are at 10:30 a.m. The ride last for approximately two hours. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, as well as wristbands and T-shirts for sale. Call Shannon Tatum at 910-876-4551 or Kaylan Tatum at 864-617-3852 for information about the event.

March 27

• The Hoppers will be in concert at Galeed Baptist Church, 571 Galeed Church Road in Bladenboro, at 10 a.m. The public is invited.

March 29

• The Bladen County Republican Party will hold a meet-and-greet with area GOP candidates for local, district-wide, and state-wide judicial and legislative offices at the Cape Fear Winery starting at 7 p.m. The public is invited.

April 2

• Boost the Boro Spring Fling will be held 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Bladenboro with local entertainment and vendors. For information, call Claudette Guy at 910-874-4597 or email to nclguyretired@gmail.com.

April 4

• Bladen County Commissioners meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Room located on the lower level of the courthouse in Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown Commissioners meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 805 West Broad Street.

April 5

• Clarkton Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 81 North Elm Street.

• Tar Heel Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Multi-Purpose Building, 14867 NC 87 West.

April 7

• Dublin Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 7386 Albert Street.

April 11

• Bladen County Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m., Administrative Offices, 1489 U.S. 701 South, Elizabethtown.

• Bladenboro Commissioners meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Town Hall, 411 Ivey Street.

• East Arcadia meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Town Hall, 1516 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood.

April 16

• Easter weekend and Spring Fest at Camp Clearwater in White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates.

April 28

• Bladen We Care will present its 31st golf tournament, this time with Smithfield as the new lead sponsor of this Captain’s Choice event to be played at Vineyard Golf At White Lake. The tournament will honor the memory of Billy R. Fisher, who was a longtime member of the Bladen We Care Board of Directors. The entry fee will be $600 per team or $150 per person. Bring your own team or be assigned to a team. Merchandise will be awarded to the winners. Tee times will be 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be merchandise awarded for closest to the hole and longest drives. Applications can be obtained at Vineyard Golf at White Lake and at Campbell Oil on Peanut Road. For information, call Mac Campbell at 910-874-4001.

April 30

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

May 7

• White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 8

• White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 14

• Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.

• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.

May 20

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates