PEMBROKE – Enjoy a festive event featuring live music, the Spirit Squad, a T-shirt giveaway, cupcakes and refreshments and make a gift at UNC Pembroke’s Month of Giving Extravaganza from 4 to 6 pm at the Joseph B. Oxendine Administrative Building on March 31.

Giving stations will be set up for individuals who want to make gifts and Alumni can update their information with Office of Alumni Affairs. The extravaganza marks the last day to give during the Month of Giving.

“Support from donors, alumni, and friends supports student scholarships and meets students’ emergency needs, funds critical research, strengthen technology and supports overall campus growth,” shares Rebekah Lowry, Director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving.

“An important focal point of the 2022 Month of Giving efforts will be the UNCP Student Financial Aid Fund as 100 % of those gifts go directly to student financial aid, so barriers hold no one back from their educational aspirations,” said Steve Varley, vice chancellor for Advancement.

“Celebrating the Month of Giving along with 135 Years of Black and Gold supports our strong commitment to honoring UNCP’s historic mission of access and affordability,” Varley continued.

The event coincides with campus events held throughout the month of March in celebration of the 135th anniversary of its founding.

Individuals who are unable to attend are welcome to make a gift online at uncp.edu/giveUNCP.