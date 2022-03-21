Courtesy photo

The Bladen County Division of Aging and Senior Center extended its thanks to Miss Taylor Wheeless, NC Queen of Hope “Elite,” for her kind and generous donation of female incontinence supplies. The agency relies solely on the generosity of community members to donate these and other items, so that it can provide them to seniors in need at no cost. The agency sincerely thanked Taylor and her mom Melanie for their kindness and thoughtful gesture. “Queen of Hope” indeed. In the photo are Kelly Robeson, director of Bladen County Senior Services, and Taylor Wheeless.