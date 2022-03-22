ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners were given a presentation by Bryon Scott, a CPA with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Company, on Monday concerning the county’s 2020-21 audit and seemed pleased with the results.

According to Scott, the county was given an “unmodified” result.

“It’s the highest opinion we render,” Scott said.

During the presentation, Scott said that all of the finance department’s and county’s policies were appropriate, but there were still a couple of glitches along the way.

Scott said there was a budget violation concerning the capital project with the Board of Education for the Tar Heel School project, but that it was understandable and had been sufficiently worked out.

He added that there were also five findings within the Medicaid payouts where someone received benefits when they should not have. Scott said, however, corrective actions were in place.

Where Bladen County shined was in the area of its fund balance.

Scott said the county’s fund balance was $36.378 million and its expenses were at about 50%, which is about 15% better than the state’s required figure.

“Y’a;; have done well to keep your fund balance strong,” Scott said.

He added that the county had just under $50 million in revenue during the audited year, with ad valorem taxes accounting for 51% of that total. He said expenses for the 2020-21 budget year were about $45 million.

Scott concluded by pointing out that the county’s property tax collection rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year was 97%, which is just 1% below the state average.

Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the audit as presented.

Also on Monday, the board heard a request fro Kip McClary, director of general services, who told commissioners that the wheel loader at the county’s waste transfer station was in dire need of repair or replacement.

“This is probably the most important piece of equipment at the transfer station,” he said. “It has more than 10,000 hours of use on it.”

McClary went on to say estimates to repair the loader are about $50,000 and to replace it now would be between $230,000 and $307,000.

“We can get one new right now for about $250,000 with delivery by early June,” he added. “But if we wait, it could cost use $270,000 or more with a delivery date of early 2023.”

County Manager Greg Martin said there was funding available for such a purpose.

Since McClary’s request wasn’t on the agenda as an action item, there was no vote.

In other action Monday …

— Commissioners approved a contract with Correctional Behavioral Health for inmate mental health services.

— Made a donation of an American flag to the town of Bladenboro.

— Approved a contract agreement for pool inspection services for commercial locations.

— Approved an agreement with McLaughlin Young Employee Services to handle the county employee assistance program. Services will provide counseling to employees for a wide variety of reasons. The contract will cost the county $7,224 for 12 months, which breaks down to $1.72 per month for each of the county’s 350 employees.

— Commissioners approved a special meeting on April 11 at 7 p.m. regarding the fiscal year 2022-23 budget discussions.

The next meeting of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will be Monday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.

