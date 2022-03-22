ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal staff welcomed a new addition this week, as Courtney Simmons began in the position of outside account executive.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have Courtney join our Bladen Journal team,” said W. Curt Vincent, GM/editor of the newspaper. “Her energy and effervescent personality will be contagious in the office, as well as make her successful as she begins to learn and work with our advertising customers.“

Simmons come to the Bladen Journal after spending time as a deputy clerk with Robeson County Superior Court and, prior to that, she spent time working at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke bookstore.

“I am so excited to be a part of this team and it is my goal to play a vital role in keeping this community connected with the small businesses that give it life,” Simmons said. “I believe that staying informed on current events and being involved with community activities is the best way for people to flourish and get the most out of small-town life.

“I am eager to get familiar with the faces and names of this area and build lasting relationships with you all,” she added.

Simmons is a graduate of UNCP with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management.

Anyone in Bladen County who is interested in advertising in the local newspaper can reach Simmons at 910-247-9131 during regular business hours.