The big day is just days away, and surely you are not only thinking about what tricks you might pull on family and friends, but also how to avoid being gotten by those same people.

April Fools Day — which will fail on Friday, April 1 — is fast approaching, and the Bladen Journal would like to know what you might have planned.

Tell us what your go-to April Fools Day trick is OR if there’s a classic April Fools Day joke someone played on you once.

Send an email of 25 words or less to cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com no later than Tuesday, March 29, at 5 p.m. Then watch the front page on Friday, April 1, to see what you and your neighbors have to say about April Fools Day.