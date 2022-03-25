Family and friends gather on the one-year

anniversary of Brandon McDonald’s disappearance

CLARKTON — About 50 family and friends gathered at the billboard for Brandon McDonald on West Green Street in Clarkton early Friday afternoon to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his disappearance.

The event included a special song by Dawn Watts, prayers from four local pastors, the release of three balloons symbolizing “I love you,” and the spreading of birdseed.

The afternoon couldn’t have been more perfect, with Carolina blue skies, puffy white clouds and a wind that carried the prayers and balloons far and wide.

McDonald, 35, went missing on March 25, 2021. According to previous reports, he was last seen leaving his Clarkton home, but his cell phone last pinged in the Laurinburg area of Scotland County. His 2003 Ford F-150 pickup, however, was later found wrecked and abandoned in Hope Mills.

So far, law enforcement between Bladen, Cumberland and Scotland counties have no leads on McDonald’s disappearance — a fact that has the family discouraged.

“We need some answers,” Brandon’s father Jeff said. “It’s just so hard to believe something like this has happened — he was such a trusting person.

“It’s just been so heartbreaking,” he added.

The family said there were no red flags prior to Brandon’s disappearance, but it didn’t take long for them to realize something bad had happened.

“He’d never go of and leave his truck, that was his baby,” said his sister Shannon Russell. “We knew it was bad when they found the truck like it was.”

The family’s ire toward law enforcement has continued to grow.

“We’re flustrated,” Brandon’s mother Dena Cox. “The system is broken — it’s been hard to keep (law enforcement) going. They keep saying we need to find the evidence and proof of what happened before they follow up. Does that make sense?

“It’s all up to us to keep this alive,” she said, “which is what today is all about.”

One of Brandon’s closest friends, who is also his pastor, was one of the four who gave a prayer.

“I’m not only praying for this family, but for those responsible for whatever happened to Brandon,” said Michael Jacobs, pastor at Mt. Sinai Holiness in Buckhead. “They have souls, too.

“We need to bring this to a close,” he added.

According to Monica Caison, founder of the Community United Effort group based in Wilmington, Friday’s effort was for a specific reason.

“We’re not focusing on an arrest and conviction,” she told the crowd. “We want to find Brandon. Period. We want to push the fact that there is a reward — not for an arrest, but to simply find Brandon. Law enforcement can do what they will after that.

In December, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the disappearance of McDonald. There have been various other rewards offered, as well.

“We know that Brandon is in his heavenly home, but we want to bring him to his earthly home,” Cox said.

Anyone with information should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960, or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.