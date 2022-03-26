These potato fueled potato cakes are great for workout snacks and appetizers alike, plus they’re easily customizable.

***

Ingredients …

2 ½ lbs. Russet potatoes, peeled and diced into ½ inch cubes

1 Tablespoon salt

2 Tablespoons flour

Plus, extra ingredients for your preferred variation (see below)

***

Directions …

Put potatoes in a large pot, cover with water, add salt. Bring water to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until potatoes can be pierced with a fork, about 10-15 minutes.

Drain potatoes and add back to pot. Use a potato masher to mash the potatoes until they have a creamy consistency (a few small lumps are okay) and add flour. Stir until combined.

Choose your flavor variation from the options below. Transfer mashed potatoes to a large bowl and add all ingredients from your selected flavor variation. Mix thoroughly and let mixture cool for 30 minutes.

Form into cakes about 3 inches in diameter and ½ inch thick.

Heat a skillet with 1 tbsp. olive oil over medium heat. (For the curry variations, try using coconut oil for extra flavor).

Add 3-4 patties in to pan and fry for about 3 min, turning over and cooking for another 2 minutes. Gently press on cakes for even browning. Remove from pan when deep golden brown on both sides. Repeat (adding more olive oil to pan if needed) for remaining mixture.

Serve immediately, or cool and store in Ziploc bags for eating on the go.

***

Flavor variations …

— Smoked Paprika and Chili

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

Optional: If you like a little spicy kick, add ½ tsp chipotle powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 eggs, beaten

— Indian Coconut Curry

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 Tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup finely sliced green onion or chives

3 eggs, beaten

— Thai Lemongrass Curry

2 to 3 teaspoons jarred Thai Green Curry Paste (use less or more depending on spiciness preference)

Zest of 2 limes (use a Microplane zester)

2 teaspoons very finely minced fresh lemongrass (quick tip: for best results, peel away outer layers of the lemongrass stalk to get to the tender white flesh inside. Use only the first inch of the root end)

¼ cup finely sliced green onion or chives

3 eggs, beaten

— French Herbs with Apples and Onion

1 teaspoon olive oil

½ cup diced onion

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup Granny Smith apple, peeled and diced into ¼ inch cubes

2 teaspoon Herbs de Provence (substitute 1 tsp thyme + 1 tsp oregano if not available)

3 eggs, beaten

Extra Steps for French Herbs with Apples and Onion Variation: While potatoes in step 1 are cooking, heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion and salt, sauté for 2 minutes. Add apples, sauté for another 2 minutes until mixture is soft. Add eggs and apple/onion mixture to potatoes, mix thoroughly.

***

Time-Saving Tip …

Substitute instant mashed potatoes

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.