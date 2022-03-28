Housing rebuild

project advances

LUMBERTON — The project to rebuild 72 public housing units flooded by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 is moving forward, according to the Lumberton Housing Authority’s executive director.

The project to rebuild 30 units from Myers Park and 42 from Hilton Heights damaged in Hurricane Matthew is now in the planning stages, said Adrian Lowery, LHA executive director. The units will be placed on a 30-acre parcel of land on Caton Road near the Robeson County Health Department.

Lowery said he anticipates the project to break ground in the fall or winter and reach completion in 2024.

***

Monroe remembered

for education impact

LUMBERTON — People who knew Richard Monroe say he brought color to the lives of those he encountered and was an advocate for community and education.

He died suddenly last week, leaving behind his wife, Anne.

“It is painful to write that Richard Monroe, a founding Board member of the Robeson Art Guild, had a massive stroke and died this afternoon,” Nila Chamberlain, a fellow founding member of the Guild wrote Tuesday, in a statement sent to The Robesonian.

Monroe was responsible for helping secure the building at 109 West Ninth St. in downtown Lumberton to house the Art Guild.

***

Town is mulling

alcohol ordinance

ROSEBORO — BloomFest is on the horizon for Roseboro, pushing the town to examine its current ordinances regarding alcohol on town-owned property.

The board recently voted to approve a final copy of the ordinance and move forward with the needed changes to protect the town and community.

“Basically our ordinance doesn’t address alcoholic beverages on town property,” said Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler in February.

Town Attorney Sandy Sanderson had said that creates concerns for the beer garden that is planned for BloomFest, and may be looked at for other events as well.

“A lot of it stems from potential liability issues,” said Sanderson.

***

Pedestrian struck,

killed by vehicle

LUMBERTON — A 60-year-old Fairmont man died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Thomas Ondra Jones was walking on East White Pond Road and was struck by a 2013 Hyundai operated by 48-year-old Fairmont resident Lorie Ann Chavis, according to Sgt. H.P. Locklear of the Highway Patrol.

Trooper M. J. Miles was dispatched about 11:11 p.m. Tuesday to the scene about 3.5 miles south of Fairmont, he said.

No charges were issued in the crash, Locklear said. Chavis wasn’t injured.

