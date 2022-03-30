Jersey Mike’s store in Elizabethtown has a big day

ELIZABETHTOWN — Things were going fast and furious as lunchtime approached at the Jersey Mike’s store on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown on Wednesday.

That was the day of Jersey Mike’s 12th annual Day of Giving, when more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s restaurants nationwide will donate 100% of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state programs.

“We’ve been excited about this for some time now,” said Phil Dugan, a roving assistant manager at the local store. “It’s the first time we’ve done this in Elizabethtown.”

Jersey Mike’s opened in Elizabethtown earlier this year.

In preparation for the Day of Giving, the store was doing a lot of product prep and getting extra staffing set up for the big day. There were always four or five extra personnel working Wednesday to keep up with orders.

“We probably almost doubled the amount of prep we usually do in a normal day,” said Destiny Poindexter, GM at the store. “That includes baking more than 300 breads, 10 pans of lettuce and plenty of meats for slicing.”

Poindexter also said there was some training of new employees taking place during the day.,

“This is actually a great time for training,” she said. “It’s better to train when you are busy than when it’s slow.”

Dugan said the store had more than 25 subs pre-ordered on Wednesday before 10:30 a.m.

One of the customers who stopped by to enjoy a fresh-made sub was Debra Caulkins of White Lake.

“I didn’t come for the fundraising, I just came because I was close by and love Jersey Mike’s,” said Caulkins, who had a ham and provolone sub. “It’s an awesome sub they make; the quality is just so good.”

Dugan said every item purchased Wednesday went toward Special Olympics. There were also a good number of cash donations made to the effort throughout the day.

“It’s important to emphasize that Jersey Mike’s is giving 100% of the total sales, not proceeds, to Special Olympics,” Dugan said. “That’s something other companies don’t do.”

Since the Day of Giving effort began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $47 million nationwide.

Dugan said the main focus on Wednesday was to get out quality food as quickly as possible.

“We’re just really excited to be doing this for Special Olympics,” Dugan added. “Very honored.”

Poindexter, who was working her fourth Day of Giving for Jersey Mike’s, agreed.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” she said.

