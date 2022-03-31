Student to face

disciplinary action

FAIRMONT — An eighth-grader here will face unknown disciplinary action after pricking students with needles on Tuesday, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County chief communications officer.

The incident took place at Fairmont Middle School Tuesday when an eighth-grader had his glucose monitor which uses a needle to check blood sugar, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s chief communications officer. The student is permitted to have the monitor because he is a diabetic.

“A female student was curious about it,” Burnette said.

So, the male student proceeded to prick her finger then prick his finger with the same needle. Then, he proceeded to prick four other students with the used needle without their permission.

***

E’town woman

killed in crash

LUMBERTON — Two people lost their lives in a Wednesday crash on N.C. 41 outside of Lumberton.

The NCSHP was dispatched about 8:18 a.m. to the crash on N.C. 41 near Sibley Road located about 6.2 miles outside of Lumberton.

Dominique Cratch, 36, of Elizabethtown, died after the 1997 Totoya vehicle Cratch was operating traveled left of the centerline and struck a 2003 Ford passenger vehicle driven by 81-year-old Della Hill, of Lumberton.

After the head-on collision, both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

***

Golden Knights

to land at RCC

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College will put on the ultimate show stopper for students, faculty, staff, and visitors attending the grand opening celebration of its Veterans Center on April 6.

The United States Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, is scheduled to jump and parachute onto the campus in celebration of the center, landing in the middle of campus between Buildings 13 and 9.

Details are still pending at this time, however, an outdoor ceremony welcoming those in attendance is planned to begin at 9:30 a.m. The college expects the Golden Knights to land at 10 a.m.

***

Family Fun Fly

set for Saturday

LUMBERTON — Remote control airplane hobbyists are invited to join the RC Family Fun Fly to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pilots can bring whatever they want to fly at the Mt. Elim RC Club, located 13799 N.C. 72 E. in Lumberton, as long as it is operated by a 2.4 transmitter. A $20 fee is required to fly as well as having an Academy of Model Aeronautics membership card on hand.

A hot lunch will be available for $10 per person.

For additional information, contact Don Valentine at 910-887-5056.

From Champion media reports