BLADENBORO — Springtime means it’s again time for the annual Spring Fling in downtown Bladenboro, a festival that raises money for the regionally famous and legend-filled Beast Fest in October.

Spring Fling will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The day will be filled with a wide range of arts and crafts vendors, several food trucks, local entertainment, music and more. There is no admission charged.

Saturday, according to AccuWeather, is expected to be in the mid-70s with a mix of sun and clouds.