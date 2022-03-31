Marriages are failing at an astounding rate today and researchers are pointing toward several reasons, but nothing is conclusive. My research is conclusive. Without God, a marriage cannot be successful.

The further society moves away from giving God the glory for everything, our families suffer. You see, God is what brings a disagreement back to the center, enables forgiveness, hope, and light. Without God, we rely on ourselves to move past mistakes and hurt and this is not possible. Without God, our family falls apart.

Genesis 2:24: Therefore, a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. Romans 13:8: Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law. 1 Corinthians 13:4-5: Love is patient, love is kind.

Without God in our marriages, we toss aside loyalty. So, when that initial excitement fades, a godless union will crumble. Without God, we worry about only ourselves.

If your marriage is falling apart and you want to save it, listen to me! Don’t let people fool you into thinking you can do this any other way because there’s only one way. It’s through God.

Join a church. Surround yourself with successful, Godly couples. Talk to your pastor and understand that marriage is not only about you. It’s about you, your wife, and God. This trio cannot fail.

Dear Lord, let me take the vows and ties of marriage seriously. This is a such a big decision in my life. May I see, with Your eyes, the importance of such a covenant. When husbands and wives stay tethered to the cord of Your heartstrings, it becomes a strong lifeline. I want my spirit to be united in marriage, in faith, and in Your will, Lord. Amen

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.