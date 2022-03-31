Elizabethtown Primary School has released the names of students who earned the honor roll for the third nine weeks.

Fourth Grade

— A Honor Roll: Abigail Bedsole, Chelsea Bordeaux, Michael Borza, Owen Hall, Skyy Johnson, Raja Lawrence Davis, Gabriel Matushin, Chloe Mazur, Ahmed Morris, Khloey Smith

— A/B Honor Roll: David Alonso-Sanchez, Nizana Banks, Ronaldo Barbosa Segura, De’Shaun Basped, Malikhi Bizzell, Rylie Grace Burney, Shawn Davisson, Jaylen Hall, Markel Jacobs, Jeremiah Johnson, Deonbre Kemp, Bentley King, Lyrik Lawson, Ny’Ashia Lyles, Alexis Martinez Baza, Shamirrah McEachin, Khalil Moore, Allison Morales-Baza, Naomi Parks-Sledge, Rayshaun Pharr, Amie Rojas-Sanchez, Alonnah Smith, Braylon Smith, Jayden Smith, Camille Thompson, Racquel Whittington, Adyson Wilson

Third Grade

— A Honor Roll: Justice Brown, Za’Marrie Highsmith, Trelaya McKeithan, Valeria Munoz-Ventura, Avalyn Priest, Karmello Rogers, Eternity Simmons, Mya Wright

— A/B Honor Roll: Najmh Algozy, Elijah Atkins, Piper Batton, Isaiah Blackwell Newkirk, Armani Cooper, Legend Cooper, Julius Dillard, Hunter Doub, Chandler Faulkner, Shinta Harris, Aliyah Hinzman, Jayla Lewis, Ne’vaeh Lozano, Kymani Matheson, Madison McLaurin, Sha’Neea Melvin, Molly Merritt, Dayln Neill, K’Nyla Thompson, Jonathan Velazquez-Perez, Ethan White, Jeniyah Whittington