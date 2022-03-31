Sentencing expected to take place May 2

ELIZABETHTOWN — On Thursday, Gabriel James McDowell was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury of his peers in the death of his uncle, Charles Leon Leach, 60, on Dec. 6, 2017. Leach lived on Ida Lane in Clarkton.

An investigation determined that Leach was the target of a robbery.

The trial, which was delayed by COVID-19, began on March 21 and lasted nine days.

“This was a very cold, violent and despicable act, through the use of our partnerships we were able to bring a quick resolution to this case,” said Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker in a news release shortly after the incident. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and hope that this case will be quickly adjudicated in the criminal justice system.”

Sentencing is expected to take place May 2 at the Bladen County Courthouse. Until then, McDowell will be held at Bladen County Detention Center with no bond.

McDowell, who was 16 at the time of the killing, was one of three people arrested and charged with first-degree murder. All charged were Raliek Tyree Lapaix, then 17, of Elizabethtown, and Malik Sharmaine Riggins, the 25, of Elizabethtown.

According to reports, an autopsy performed in Raleigh claimed that Leach suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Bladen County Office of Emergency Services, Bladen County Coroner’s Office, Elizabethtown Police Department, SBI, another others.

