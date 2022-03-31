Sold more than 200 subs Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Online orders carried the day on Wednesday at the Elizabethtown store during Jersey Mike’s 12th annual Day of Giving.

“Lunchtime was our busiest time, but the online orders throughout the day totaled more than anything else,” said Destiny Poindexter, general manager of the local store.

Overall, Poindexter said the Elizabethtown store — which has only been open since early this year — sold about 220 subs on Wednesday and had another $250 in cash donated to the fundraiser for Special Olympics.

“We did about $4,500 in sales that day, all of which will be donated.” Poindexter said. “We’re always hoping for more, but that’s a pretty good day for this location, especially since we are so new.”

She added that the day also provided a good chance for training of new staff.

“It was good for that, and I’m proud of everybody,” Poindexter concluded. “There were no glitches at all.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.