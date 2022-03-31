Two local friends continue

to pull for opposite teams

It’s a big moment for fans of both North Carolina and Duke basketball.

For the first time in the rivalry’s storied history, Duke and UNC will meet in the NCAA tournament Saturday — in the Final Four, no less.

That has Ricky Leinwand and Lynn Shaw, perhaps the biggest Carolina and Duke fans in Bladen County, pretty excited about the all-blue semifinal game.

“It’s a surprise to me … just a month ago we lost to Pittsburgh of all teams by 20-something at home,” Leinwand said about UNC. “We were really down, but it’s been an amazing turnaround.”

Shaw also thinks the matchup is something amazing — for a different reason.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s all fallen into place like this during Coach K’s final season.” he said. “It’s quite a script.”

FANS FOR YEARS

Leinwand and Shaw have been good friends since kindergarten, despite the fact that, through most of the years they have pulled for a different shade of blue.

“I’ve been a Duke fan for a long time,” Shaw said. “My uncle went to Duke and I was given a legit white Duke sweatshirt when I was 9 or 10 — that did it for me.

“Ricky and I played many Duke vs. Carolina games in his driveway over the years,” he added. “Somehow, we’ve managed to co-exist over the years.”

Leinwand recalls a lot of highs and lows during the school days, based on who won a Duke/Carolina game.

“If Duke beat Carolina on a Saturday, I didn’t want to go to school on Monday,” he said. “During those games, we were enemies for two hours, but then best friends afterward.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Leinwand said he’s not sure if Saturday’s game will be better than when Carolina beat Duke at Cameron in Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game.

“That was the biggest win for the Tar Heels, but this one coming might be bigger,” Leinwand said. “This really sets up a classic.”

Shaw said he hasn’t watched a lot of Duke games of late, and hasn’t attended a game in three years, but he said he’ll probably watch Saturday.

“I hope nobody has a fundraiser or some event going Saturday after 8:30 — because it won’t go well,” Shaw said. “I think most of Bladen County and North Carolina will be watching the game.”

A CHANCE MEETING

Leinwand said he was in Philadelphia for the Elite Eight last weekend and somehow managed to share an elevator with Carolina center Armando Bacot.

“I didn’t know what to say,” Leinwand recalled. “Finally I asked if it was OK to take a photo, and he was the nicest guy in the world.”

WATCHING THE GAME

The Duke-UNC game will be televised, however, this year’s Final Four game won’t be on network television.

This year’s game will be broadcast on TBS rather than CBS. On Spectrum cable, that’s channel 24 or 104 in Charlotte and 34 or 104 in Raleigh. TBS is channel 247 on DirecTV. On AT&T U-verse, it’s channel 112.

But don’t fret if you’re a cord-cutter — there are also streaming options to watch Saturday’s game too.

HOW TO STREAM

TBS is available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling’s Orange and Blue packages, with each service subscription coming in at a different price point. Most offer at least one-week free trials if you’re just wanting to subscribe for the weekend before canceling free of charge.

Alternatively, you can stream the Final Four on the NCAA March Madness app by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:49 p.m. Saturday.

